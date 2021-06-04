Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of VTN opened at $13.55 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
