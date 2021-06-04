Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 32,733 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 950% compared to the average daily volume of 3,117 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

