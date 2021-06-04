Investors Buy Large Volume of Tilly’s Call Options (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,511% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

In other news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a PE ratio of -288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.40. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

