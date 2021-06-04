Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,761 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,451% compared to the average volume of 1,016 call options.

DISCK opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.