Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,250 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,304% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

WLTW stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

