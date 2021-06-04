IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. IONChain has a total market cap of $230,200.79 and approximately $6,667.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.01008586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.82 or 0.09786151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052270 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

