iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

