iRhythm Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,494% compared to the average daily volume of 102 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.