iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Boosted by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 616,129 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77.

