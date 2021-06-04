iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 616,129 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77.

