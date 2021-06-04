iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.