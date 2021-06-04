iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Lessened by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $352.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.18.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

