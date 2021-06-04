iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

