iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $365,565. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. 518,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.