iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $365,565. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. 518,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
