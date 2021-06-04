Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,199 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $36,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jamf by 680.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Jamf by 49.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,473,292.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,197 shares of company stock worth $8,041,994.

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

