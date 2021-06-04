Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.95 ($58.77).

FRA:DWNI opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.78.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

