Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,667 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $58,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.