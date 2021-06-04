Jennison Associates LLC Sells 27,734 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $67,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $777.04 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $711.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,842. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

