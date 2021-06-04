Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,365 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.79% of Fate Therapeutics worth $61,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 399.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 67,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,298,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

