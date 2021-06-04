Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $54,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $206.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

