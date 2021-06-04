JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) to Neutral

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MBUMY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Mabuchi Motor has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
