JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) to Neutral

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MBUMY opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Mabuchi Motor has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

