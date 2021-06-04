JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 500

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 446.40 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.72. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.60 ($5.98).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

