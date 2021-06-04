JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $225.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

NYSE FRC opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

