JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 74,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $165.42. 339,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

