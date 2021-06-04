Julius Knowles Sells 8,812 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15.

On Monday, May 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57.

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $659,685.78.

KROS stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

