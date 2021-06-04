Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.85

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 3866545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,068 shares of company stock worth $3,634,992. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 70.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

