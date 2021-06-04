Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Financial Analysis

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 274.15%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.36 million 60.17 -$104.33 million ($1.99) -2.97 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$19.89 million N/A N/A

CannaPharmaRX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,318.03% -101.43% -48.93% CannaPharmaRX N/A -726.81% -115.77%

Risk and Volatility

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats CannaPharmaRX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development programs comprise KPI-285/KPI-286, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program for the treatment of various retinal diseases; SEGRM program, a novel class of compounds designed to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway; and surface targeted steroid program (KPI-333), a new chemical entity as a topical steroid that targets the ocular surface. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

