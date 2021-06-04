KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBH opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

