Kebab Token (KEBAB) Hits One Day Volume of $15,825.00

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Kebab Token has a market cap of $595,207.50 and approximately $15,825.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.01134289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.13 or 0.99849709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

