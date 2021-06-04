Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

