Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,228 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $40.56. 23,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

