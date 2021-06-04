Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 12,948 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.50. 157,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

