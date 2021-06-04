Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $233.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.