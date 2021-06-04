Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $176,000.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

