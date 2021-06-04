Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97.

