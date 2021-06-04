Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

