Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.09 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.