Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,447 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $99.70 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.