Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

