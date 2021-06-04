Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

