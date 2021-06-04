Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

