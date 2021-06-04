Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Insider Jane Thomason Acquires 35,000 Shares

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Jane Thomason acquired 35,000 shares of Kina Securities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,350.00 ($25,250.00).
Jane Thomason also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Jane Thomason bought 35,000 shares of Kina Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$33,075.00 ($23,625.00).
Kina Securities Company Profile
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Kina Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kina Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.