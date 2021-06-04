Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Andrew Cosslett Purchases 97,690 Shares

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Shares of KGF stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 344.90 ($4.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.31. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 190.31 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on KGF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.