Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.37

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $20.62. Kirin shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 40,293 shares trading hands.

KNBWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

