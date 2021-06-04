Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0675 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Klever has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $229.33 million and $3.10 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00238729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.57 or 0.01135052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,856.44 or 0.99707097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.