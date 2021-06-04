Krios Tops One Day Volume of $118.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $118.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $938.92 or 0.02498905 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.