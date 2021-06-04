Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 10,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

