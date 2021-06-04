L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 203.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 206,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.45. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.