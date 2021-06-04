Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,569. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

