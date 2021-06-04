Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s (LIF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.07.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$45.26 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.882551 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

